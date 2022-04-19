It’s onward for the Cardinals’ Rocket League team in the esports spring playoffs. Next up is a 7 p.m. match Thursday against fourth-seeded Wake Technical Community College. The winner advances to the Final Four.
The fifth-seeded Cardinals earned the right to continue their inaugural playoff excursion Monday night with a 3-0 win against 12th-seeded Garden City Community College.
Here is the link to watch the match: https://www.twitch.tv/tvccesports
Good luck to the Cardinals!
