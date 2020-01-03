Athens Country Club hosted a 1920's themed New Years eve party Tuesday. Almost 80 people came dressed in their 1920's period dress and enjoyed a night of food, dancing and friends.
Two Danes Production was there as emcee/DJ and provided a wonderful variety of music from the roaring '20s era to current times. Shelli Nicole Photography took portraits of the attendees in front of a 2020 balloon arch and there was a buffet including prime rib. Door prizes were also awarded.
As the clock struck midnight balloons fell onto the dance floor as people toasted in the New Year.
“Members and their guests had a great time and will be looking forward to next year's event,” said Jennifer Willingham, assistant clubhouse manager.
The Country Club will be hosting a Valentine's Day Dinner for members in February. Please contact it at 903-675-8594 for information or visit its the web at www.athenscountryclub.org.
