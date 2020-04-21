New signs are going up in Henderson County as the Texas Department of Transportation makes changes on various roadways.
TxDOT is alerting motorists to watch for lane closures where the work is being done. Signs are also being replaced in Anderson County. Jasco Construction was selected to do the work at a cost of about $330,000.
They expect the work to be finished in the summer.
TxDOT sign maintenance takes into account whether the signs are in proper condition, clean, easy to read and can be seen in daytime or nighttime. Damaged or deteriorated signs are replaced.
A schedule has been developed for regular inspection, cleaning and replacing the signs.
Employees of highway department, law enforcement, and other public agencies whose duties require that they travel on the roadways are encouraged to report any damaged, deteriorated, or obscured sign at the first opportunity.
In other TxDOT news, motorists east of Athens are still asked to watch for construction on the stretch of U.S. 175 from Loop 7 to Farm-to-Market Road 804. Roadway and drainage work continues in the eastbound lanes, while paving is being done in the westbound lanes. While the work zone is in place, drivers should limit their speed to 60 miles-per-hour. The cost of the project is a little over $12 million.
The project, led by TxDOT in September, 2019 was awarded to Reynolds and Kay for a bid of $12,138,163.
Meanwhile, the $27.5 million US 175 widening project from Athens to Anderson County is nearing completion. This work is on the third phase of the project, between Poynor and Frankston. The project, is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.