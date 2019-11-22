It is time for the ringing of the bell! The kettle bell that is.
Since 1891 this Salvation Army tradition has been helping people nationwide.
The Salvation Army of Malakoff will be ringing the bell from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m from Monday, Nov. 25 through Monday, Dec. 23 at Brookshire's Grocery in Malakoff. There will be no kettle on Thanksgiving or Sundays.
When you walk into the store and hear that sound you know the holidays are really upon us. It takes volunteers to make it happen, and the fruits of their labor go through the entire year.
“When you donate any amount here it all stays here in your county,” Todd Weaver, Salvation Army Malakoff Chairman said.
Weavers own involvement came from a thankful heart after being helped himself.
The Red Kettle Campaign provides help throughout the year for needy families and individuals in Henderson County. The funds are also used for emergency disaster relief and Summer Camp - Hoblitzelle for teens and pre-teens. In order to do this, they need your help.
“Just two-hours of donating your time with a Red kettle and bell,” said the Salvation Army in a written statement “you'll help generate these funds that help meet the needs of our neighbors.”
One gentleman who has benefitted from the Salvation Army and is Kettle Bell Volunteer offered a written statement.
“I was an addict of 41 years when I was given the choice of two half-way house programs,” said Jeff Miller, Red Kettle Bell Ringer “one being at the Salvation Army. Their programs in Dallas saved my life! Today, I'm ringing the bell, giving back with my time.”
This is a great project for retirees, church groups, youth departments at church, and students. Get your cheerleading squad, band kids, and football team together and ask them to assist a great cause, helping our neighbors in need. Shifts are in two hour increments.
“You're exhibiting a shining example to your children, family and friends of what selflessly serving others looks like,” Salvation Army Malakoff said.
“There was a time when The Salvation Army helped me,” said Weaver “Hope was really scarce and my world was dark. The Salvation Army helped pull me out of that dark place and I'm forever grateful.”
To signup please visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0c4aacae2caafd0-bellringers1 or call Pat Isaacson at 903-904-9489.
