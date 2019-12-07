Josh Rickman announced that he will be running in the 2020 Republican primary for Constable in Precinct 4.
“I have dedicated my career to the citizens of Henderson County and would like to continue my efforts as Constable for the citizens of Precinct 4,” he said. “It would be my honor to serve the citizens in this great community that my family and I call home.”
Rickman started his career with the Henderson County Sheriff's Department in 2006 in the jail where he worked my way from jailer to sergeant. While working for the jail, he attended Kilgore Police Academy and continued to work towards becoming patrol deputy. After progressing to the Criminal Investigation Division, he was promoted to Narcotics Investigations and spent the last year as an investigator for the District Attorney’s Office.
Throughout his career in law enforcement, he has worked everything from interdiction, property crimes, sexual assaults, narcotics, as well as homicides.
“In my spare time I have also been a key participant in the precinct by volunteering my time with the Baxter Volunteer Fire Department since the age of 15,” he said. “This year I took the initiative to take over as the Chief of the fire department and have implemented advancements and boosted recruitment to the department. I have also served and will continue to serve on several boards and committees across the county.”
Rickman said he would like to further my career by running for Constable for Precinct 4 where he hopes to make a difference in our community.
“My goal is to be a working constable that is out in the public eye working to keep the citizens and their homes safe,” he said. “I would like to continue to work traffic, respond to any suspicious activity in the area and to have the citizens know that I am out there working and will be seen doing so. I will continue to work and investigate crimes in our area and to ensure that perpetrators are dealt with and prosecuted to the best of my ability. I will continue to work hand in hand and respond to calls in the precinct with the Sheriff's Department. I would like to keep a good working relationship with the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department as well as other Law Enforcement agencies and our local Commissioner. With your support I will become a great asset to our community.”
