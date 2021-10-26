To honor the memory of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department biologist Carl Frentress, the northern unit of Richland Creek Wildlife Management Area was renamed the Carl Frentress Unit in August and was dedicated Saturday at a ceremony in his honor.
Frentress served as a biologist with TPWD for 32 years and was instrumental in the establishment of the Richland Creek WMA.
Frentress, a fifth-generation East Texan, graduated from Texas A&M University in 1968 with a degree in Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences. Following his graduation, he served as a summer student for TPWD at both the Kerr and J.D. Murphree WMAs before going into the U.S. Army for three years, working as a medic and dental assistant in South Korea and Fort Benning, Georgia. Later, he attended graduate school at Oregon State University and was then offered a job with TPWD in Corpus Christi as a Wildlife Biologist.
Frentress embraced a common-sense approach to wildlife management and had a passion for waterfowl and bottomland hardwood ecosystems. He promoted the notion that the protection of our natural resources was the responsibility of all people and that human well-being is one-in-the-same as the well-being of our resources.
Frentress played a vital role in the Wetland Water Reuse Project, in partnership with the Tarrant Regional Water District, as well as the restoration of many native grasslands, savannas, and other wetland areas. He became an expert in many areas of wildlife and habitat management and worked alongside landowners and policymakers to establish the Texas wildlife tax valuation to help improve wildlife and habitat management on private lands. Frentress was a mentor to countless young biologists and sportsmen and women, all while working tirelessly to promote conservation among landowners and anyone who appreciated the outdoors.
After retiring from TPWD, Frentress continued his conservation work in the private sector as an environmental wetland consultant for another 14 years. Frentress passed away in 2019 with his wife of 48 years and his three children by his side.
Hunters hoping to visit the Richard Creek WMA this season will notice the name change in the Annual Public Hunting Lands booklet. Legal game in the Carl Frentress Unit for the 2021-22 hunting season include dove, feral hog, snipe, squirrel, rabbits and hares, bullfrogs, and fishing is also allowed. An Annual Public Hunting Permit, along with a valid Texas Hunting License and Hunter Education certification, is required for all hunters at the WMA.
For more information on the Carl Frentress and Trinity Units of Richland Creek WMA, call 903-389-7080 or visit the Richland Creek WMA page of the TPWD website.
“Stewardship of natural resources is a component of citizenship…our very well being has to do with the fate of how our resources are handled.”
- Carl Frentress
Carl Frentress facts
East Texas Childhood/Land Ethic
• Carl Dee Frentress was born Nov. 14, 1944 in Athens.
• A fifth generation East Texan, Carl grew up hunting, fishing and trapping with his three younger brothers on his family’s land East of Athens.
• It was during his childhood in these bottom lands of Flat Creek, inundated by current-day Lake Athens, that he began to develop his conservation ethic. Learning how to observe nature and studying how intertwined subjects and disciplines could be found etched into our landscape. Wildlife, Forestry, Ecology, Botany, Hydrology, Archaeology, History and Geography to name a few.
Wildlife Education and Early Career
• He graduated from Athens High School in 1963 then attended Texas A&M University to study Wildlife Science.
• He was a summer student for Texas Parks and Wildlife Department at both the Kerr and J.D. Murphree Wildlife Management Areas.
• He graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Science in 1968.
• After college, he went into the U.S. Army and for three years served as a medic and dental assistant on an army base in South Korea and Fort Benning, Georgia.
• Following his service in the U.S. Army, Carl returned to Texas and married Sally Callaway then attended Oregon State University for graduate school. After Oregon, he was offered a job with TPWD in Corpus Christi as a Wildlife Biologist.
Private Lands Work in East Texas
• In the 1980s wetlands were a hot topic in the conservation world and about that time is when Carl became the first dedicated East Texas Wetland Biologist with his primary role providing technical guidance activities on private lands. Carl’s job was to work with landowners and managers to support wetland restoration, enhancement, and development across East Texas. This was Carl’s niche. For over 20 years he was able to work one on one with East Texas landowners and conservationists that shared his passion.
• Carl was instrumental in initiating and supporting the statewide wood duck nest box program to enhance and expand wood ducks across the state. Beginning in 1988 TPWD was supplying wood duck boxes to landowners and providing training/guidance for landowners and managers to erect and monitor them for nest production. Prior to this effort nest boxes were utilized on a very limited basis, to a great extent he introduced and refined the use of wood duck boxes in Texas.
• Carl made a lasting mark in East Texas working for TPWD. Everywhere you went someone knew him; if they didn’t know him by name they knew him as the wetland guy or the wood duck guy. What a great and fitting moniker – the wood duck guy.
• Using the model of the Prairie Wetland Project, Carl worked to develop the East Texas Wetland Project. TPWD received a North American Wetland Conservation grant though the Lower Mississippi Valley Joint Venture. Working with partners from Ducks Unlimited, US Fish and Wildlife Service and Natural Resources Conservation Service.
• He was integral in the redesign of the midwinter waterfowl surveys in the late 1990’s. Establishing transects and following a repeatable scientific method, led to unprecedented understanding of duck distribution changes in the state of Texas.
• Carl also assisted with countless research projects dealing with waterfowl, bottom land hardwoods, non-game birds, and wetlands across Texas.
Wildlife Tax Valuation
• In 1995, an amendment to Section 1-d-1 of the Texas Constitution was approved by Texas voters that added open-spaced lands devoted to wildlife management purposes to the list of open-spaced properties that are required to be assessed for property taxes based on productive value. This addition is frequently known as the Wildlife Tax Valuation. Carl worked with then Texas State RepresentativeClyde Alexander to help develop and support the legislation during the 74th Texas Legislature. Clyde knew Carl and trusted him which helped get the legislation passed. As a result of this legislation and approval by Texas voters there are now millions of acres across the state where the primary focus is wildlife management.
Public Lands
• Helping landowners was an important part of his job but he also assisted on public lands as well.
• Carl was instrumental in the creation of Richland Creek WMA, working with Tarrant Regional Water District, US Army Corps of Engineers and US Fish and Wildlife Service to offset the loss of wildlife habitat due to the construction of Richland-Chambers Reservoir.
• Carl was also the force behind the creation of Keechi Creek WMA in 1986. It was the first non-coastal waterfowl habitat acquired with waterfowl stamp funds and as mitigation for Lake Limestone.
• After both of these WMAs were created, Carl worked with Ducks Unlimited to build the first MARSH Projects on both WMAs as well as Gus Engeling WMA. Creating hundreds of acres of waterfowl habitat.
• His work with the US Army Corps of Engineers was paramount in establishing White Oak Creek and Cooper WMAs and the design of the wetlands on both properties. He also had a hand in Big Lake Bottom, Old Sabine Bottom, North Toledo Bend, Cedar Creek Islands, Caddo, Granger, Summerfield, Granger, Ray Roberts and Alazan Bayou.
Wetland Water Re-use Project and WMA Unit Dedication
• When Tarrant Regional Water District approached TPWD concerning the construction of wetlands for the dual use of waterfowl habitat and human water supply in the early 1990s, Carl led the effort on behalf of TPWD to set in motion this monumental project on the Richland Creek North Unit.
• Carl experienced the disregard of man towards the land personally when his family’s land was condemned to build a reservoir. This event had a profound impact on his life and is the reason he fought so hard for Richland Creek Wildlife Management Area and the Wetland Project surrounding us today. These wetlands were the alternative to reservoir construction and could stop other Texans from having their family land taken like his family experienced.
• The Constructed Wetlands on RCWMA were officially dedicated as the George W. Shannon Wetland Water Re-Use Project after a member of TRWD’s board of directors.
• TPWD will be re-naming the North Unit of Richland Creek WMA to the Carl Frentress Unit in honor of Carl and his work not only on this WMA, but his Conservation work throughout his career.
Continued Wetland Work in Private Consulting
• For 32 years, he tirelessly served the State of Texas and its citizens for the conservation of these unique and important places. But his work didn’t stop there.
• After retiring from TPWD, he continued his conservation work in the private sector as an environmental wetland consultant for another 14 years.
• He mentored and instilled knowledge in his coworkers and taught them how to read the land.
• Carl spent much of his time evaluating ecosystem markets looking for ecological solutions to problems.
Conservation Renaissance Man
• Carl understood the land itself held the knowledge of ecological processes and our human story was shaped by its elements. An innovative and articulate thinker who took a practical and common-sense approach to wildlife management.
• Carl was a Renaissance Man who became an authority on disciplines beyond wildlife and ecology. History, politics, literature, philosophy and folk lore were all favorite topics and he understood these subjects influenced land conservation and wildlife management.
• Conservation and land ethic defined Carl. He loved the land with the same reverence as Thomas Jefferson, Lewis and Clarke, Audubon, Thoreau, Powell, Muir and Teddy Roosevelt.
• The bottomlands, creeks, sloughs, oxbows, marshes and bogs of East Texas each have a place in shaping the culture of East Texans and Carl knew these were important places. Places to be protected, managed and enjoyed. Places to connect with the outdoors, family and friends. The conservation legacy of Carl Frentress lives on in the people who knew him. He was a mentor to countless biologists and passed his knowledge on to anyone who shared his passion.
• Carl Frentress passed away Wednesday May 2, 2019, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas with his wife of 48 years, and three children by his side.
