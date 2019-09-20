Are you ready to have your ribs tickled with some good, clean, motivational comedy? Looking to end the long, hot summer with a rib/chicken catered dinner and some bargains in live and silent auctions? Look no further than the Cedar Creek Lake Area Chamber of Commerce fall fundraiser, “Rib Ticklin’ ~ An Evening of Funny Bones.”
The chamber of commerce is introducing a new fall fundraising event to replace the Luau that its hosted for the last few years.
It will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 at the new Big Red School House & Event Center (all indoors, air conditioned) on Hwy. 175 between Eustace and Athens.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., the party will end at 10 p.m..
Tickets are $60 single, $100 couple.
According to chamber President Jo Ann Hanstrom, “It was time to revamp the fall event with a brand-new look and feel, so this year we’re bringing in comedian Todd Justice www.toddjustice.com and his opening act, John 'Yoggi' Lewis, to lighten the evening and make you laugh out loud, plus we’ll be serving up some good old fashioned barbeque ribs (and chicken) with all the trimmings.”
Hanstrom said there will be a great array of items in the silent and live auctions and that they’re pleased to be welcoming back David and Sherry Skains of Skains Auctions. They’re guaranteed to keep the action fast and fun in the live auction portion of the evening.
“The volunteer committee continues to grow and they’re hard at work, making sure that every detail is covered so that we can once again provide a memorable evening for our guests,” Hanstrom said.
This will be the last fundraiser of the year for the chamber and every donation and volunteer hour is vitally important to the success of the event.
Seating at the event is limited and tickets are now on sale at the chamber office, 604 S. Third St. Ste E (the Lawndale Building). Reservations should be made early to ensure a seat.
The deadline for sponsorships and auction donations is fast approaching, but if someone is interested in contributing, they can call the chamber office at 903-887-3152 for more information.
There are some underwriting packages available that include tickets, promotion for your company, and other perks. All of the proceeds will go into the chamber operating funds so that they can continue to offer benefits and services to the members and to the community.
Besides hosting Leadership Cedar Creek Lake, maintaining legislative contact, providing support and networking for member businesses, hosting monthly luncheon meetings with timely speakers, and other programs throughout the year, the chamber is a one-stop information source for the entire area. They maintain an up-to-date website with a complete list of all their members and an event calendar. Visit CedarCreekLakeChamber.com and “like” the chamber on Facebook at Cedar Creek Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
For ticket inquiries or more information, call 903-887-3152 or email info@CedarCreekLakeChamber.com.
The friendly chamber staff is on hand to help you at the Hub office at 604 S. Third St. Ste. E Mabank 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. To 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Closed weekends and holidays.
