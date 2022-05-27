Madison Rhodes and Kasish Shrestha are the valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of the Athens High School class of 2022. Rhodes graduated Friday, May 27, with a grade point average of 112.476 and Shrestha with a grade point average of 111.451.
Rhodes, a student at Athens ISD since beginning kindergarten at South Athens Elementary, has been involved in a variety of organizations and extracurricular activities throughout high school, including the Pride of the Hornets Band and service organizations, such as Key Club and the National Honor Society. She served as a drum major for the Pride of the Hornets Band during her junior and senior years, as well as playing the flute and piccolo over the course of her high school career. Rhodes is also a distinguished, three-time member of the ATSSB All-State Band. Additionally, Rhodes was a member of the National Honor Society and Kiwanis’ Key Club, where she served the community through a series of service projects from raising funds for the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter to assisting with community trash pickups. She was also a member of the AHS Science UIL team her senior year, advancing to the Regional level, was selected as a Student of the Month, and has the distinction of being a four-year Athens Public Education Foundation Superintendent’s Scholar.
Shrestha and her parents moved to the United States from Nepal in 2006, and she began her first year at Athens ISD in fourth grade. While in high school, Shrestha participated in many clubs and activities. In her senior year, she was president of the National Honor Society, president of the Student Council, Student Council representative of her senior class, and a member of the UIL Math team. She participated in UIL Math all four years of high school, qualifying for regionals during her junior and senior years. Shrestha also competed in Calculator Applications, General Math, Number Sense, and Science. Additionally, Shrestha was voted as a Student of the Month, DARE Good Citizen, AHS Leaders of Tomorrow, and earned the distinction of being a four-year Athens Public Education Foundation Superintendent’s Scholar.
Rhodes will be attending the University of Texas at Tyler in the fall. She would like to thank her parents, teachers, Young Life leaders, church family, mentors and friends for all of their support. Shrestha will be attending the University of Texas at Austin in the fall as a biology major. She is most grateful to her hardworking parents, Saraswati Subba and Keshab Shrestha, and to her caring teachers and fantastic friends for their love and support.
