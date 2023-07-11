By Jennifer Browning
The old furniture is dusted off, the decades-old papers are ready to be viewed again, and the tables are set for the public to come and go at a party at the Athens Daily Review building to celebrate being in the same facility for 50 years this month. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, July 13.
The upcoming party promises to be a momentous occasion, bringing together current staff, loyal readers, and curious members of the community who want to see what the newspaper and magazine business is like these days.
It will be a great time to fellowship with those who used to work at the paper and the current Review staff which includes Publisher Lange Svehlak, Sports Editor Rich Flowers, Correspondent Jennifer Browning, Designer Betty Abendroth, Charlotte Whitaker in Circulation, Salesman Jim Rogers, and new Editor Guy Chapman are excited to talk with those that stop in.
The Athens Daily Review has been located at 201 S. Prairieville Steet in Athens for 50 years, and this month it is also celebrating 15 years of printing the Greater Athens Magazine and its previous name, the Henderson County Magazine.
The staff at the Review will be hosting lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the office and would love for everyone to come by and enjoy a complimentary lunch as a thank-you for the continued community support.
After enjoying lunch and conversation, take a look around at some of the old editions of the Review as you walk through a little bit of Athens history in the building.
Although the paper has been serving the community for longer than 50 years, it's a great day to commemorate the time in this building which serves as a reminder of the newspaper's vital role in capturing the essence of Athens over the past half-century, as well as its continued dedication to delivering trusted news and stories for years to come.
Come visit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, July 13 at 201 S. Prairieville St, Athens, and for any questions call the Review at 903-675-5626.
