By the time the Athens Daily Review set up shop in its present location in 1973, the publication had long since woven itself into the fabric of community life.
Within its pages have been stories of fantastic events and amazing people as well as commonplace events like club meetings, ball games and Santa letters. The paper became a daily in 1901, keeping people up to date on who was sick, who had visitors and how your neighbor’s crops were doing. There were dozens of little communities around their Athens hub and no internet to inform the rest of the world of the happenings there.
One of the early correspondents was Jack Lewis who told the tales of Murchison for decades, beginning in about 1902.
Correspondents would often contribute accounts of what was going on in their corner of the world.
Local newspapers were highly prized in those days and in 1910, the local editors were honored by the East Texas Press Association with a squirrel barbecue.
In 1924 the Review delivered the somber news that prominent banker John W. Murchison had died. It also displayed an ad encouraging folks to buy one of the new Fords for $295.
In the 20s Review readers could keep track of their state and national champion basketball team. There were notices that Rudolph Valentino or Tom Mix was playing at the Dixie or Liberty.
In the 30s action packed stories about the exploits of a young lawman Jess Sweeten
The 40s brought Word War 2 accounts from the battlefield and the home front too. A locally composed poem, by six-year-old Patsy Ann Preston lamented the beginning of sugar rationing.
“I have a nice black pony
Her name is Daisy May
I used to feed her sugar cubes
But now just oats and hay.”
The 50s recalled the “Tamale King” who sold his goods around the courthouse square. The flaming Athens High School fire was on the front page. Later came the passing of oilman Sid Richardson.
The 60s brought the construction of Cedar Creek Lake and ended with the hiring of a young Athens Police Chief David Harris.
Then, as the 70s, Athens Review owner Dick Dwelle saw his staff had outgrown their present location and arranged for the move a more suitable spot just two blocks from the square. The new era began in 1973, and the Review continued its coverage of Athens and the county.
Dwelle, who came to the Review as editor in 1946, was honored by his industry as the Texas Newspaper Leader for the Year in 1980.
In 1986, the Dewlle family sold the paper to the Donrey Media Group, which later became Stevens Media Group.
Even in retirement, Dwelle continued to keep a close eye on the Athens paper and contributed an occasional story, such as one in 2009 that told of historic Athens figures whose impact is still felt around the nation.

CNHI purchased the paper in 1998 and the Review continues a proud member of its national array of publications today.
The past 50 years have brought changes. In the 90s, the Review introduced color to its pages. Computers changed the way the paper was produced and put on the page and also made it possible to read the stories online. Now the full paper is available in the hard copy and digital edition. Selected stories are available on the web site and Facebook page.
Through the years, the Review’s writers, photographers and designers have been recognized by their peers in the industry. The paper was the Sweepstakes winner from the North and East Texas Press Association in 2018 and had the NETPA Journalist of the Year in 2015 and 2018.
The Associated Press Managing Editors and Texas Press Association have honored the Review for news stories, column writing, sports coverage and design.
In 2013, the Athens Review was sweepstakes winner from the Texas Press Association.
