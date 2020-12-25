Several members of Henderson County Retired School Personnel Association delivered 30 Christmas gift bags to Advanced Rehabilitation & Healthcare of Athens, formerly Green Oaks, Thursday, Dec. 17.
Each bag contained things such as lap throws, fuzzy socks, hand lotion and sugar-free candy. They also delivered a large box of extra items.
The group has provided the Christmas gift bags to Green Oaks for more than 20 years.
Wanda Paul, Activities Director for Advanced Rehab, expressed her appreciation for the group thinking of her residents at this time.
In the past, the gift bags went to the residents who participated in Bingo provided by the group of retired teachers one day each month. But since COVID-19 eliminated Bingo this year, Paul will give them to residents who have little to no family.
Organized in 1974, HCRSPA is celebrating their 46th year of association. Membership is open to all retired Texas public educators and school personnel, as well as active teachers anticipating retirement. HCRSPA is the local unit of Texas Retired Teachers Association.
For more information, please visit www.trta.org.
