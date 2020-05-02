The Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a capsized boat with victims in the water around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the area of the Loon Bay Subdiv-ision
The Fire Department set up a command post at the Loon Bay POA boat launch and spotted the boat about 75 yards from shore along with eight victims, three adults and five small children, in the water.
Fire Command launched the department rescue boat and Mabank, Tool, Seven Points, Trinidad and Kemp Fire Departments assisted.
At the time of the incident, Cedar Creek Lake was experiencing high winds generating four to six foot waves. The boat quickly took on water causing it to sink. All of the occupants had life jackets on and the adults were able to put the children onto an inflatable tube that was in the boat. Gun Barrel City Fire Command directed the adults to swim the tube over to a nearby dock. Fire Department personnel, along with the help of citizens, removed all of the victims from the water. UT Heath EMS checked over the victims.
“We were very fortunate that we did not have a loss of life today on Cedar Creek Lake,” said Joseph Lindaman Gun Barrel City Fire Chief. “Thanks to the occupants of the boat all wearing life jackets and the actions by Gun Barrel City Fire Fighter, Dennis Lowe, on scene, along with the help of citizens, this incident had a happy ending. I want to remind anyone that is on the lake to always wear a life jacket. Merely having them on the boat is not enough as was demonstrated in today’s incident. I also want to remind boaters to be weather aware as the conditions on the lake can change very quickly.”
There were no injuries to the victims or first responders.
