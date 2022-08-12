The Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story house around 7 a.m. in the 600 block of Legendary Lane, where two people were trapped upstairs. The residents were able to jump to safety before firefighters arrived.
The Gun Barrel City Fire Department received assistance from Payne Springs Fire Rescue, Seven Points, Eustace and Mabank Fire Departments. The Gun Barrel City Police and street departments provided traffic control.
The fire was brought under control in around an hour. Unfortunately, two of the residents’ dogs were found deceased.
“I want to thank Payne Springs Fire Rescue, Seven Points, Eustace, and Mabank fire departments for responding with water and manpower,” stated Joseph Lindaman, Gun Barrel City Fire Chief. “Their assistance was important due to the intensity of the fire and outside temperatures.”
UT Health EMS was on scene and evaluated the residents who escaped the home, in addition to checking on the firefighters.
The home and contents were a total loss. There were no injuries to the firefighters. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents of the home.
