Many ranches are cutting and baling hay and people would like to have a controlled burn on their property. However, local fire departments are asking folks to take their advice when baling and burning as Kaufman County responded to two fires this week on more than 50 acres where both fires were related to cutting and baling hay.
The current Keetch-Byram Drought Index, the index used to determine forest fire potential, has Henderson County at a KBDI value of 500 to 600. The KBDI attempts to measure the amount of precipitation needed to bring the top eight inches of soil back to saturation with a maximum value assigned at 800.
With Henderson County’s value of 500 to 600, it means that it would take 5 to 6 inches of precipitation to fully saturate the soil and that lower litter and duff layers will contribute to fire intensity and will burn actively.
This value also means that wildfire intensity begins to increase significantly and larger fuels could burn or smolder for several days. This is often seen in late summer and early fall, but with our high temperatures that may be factoring this in earlier this year.
The Texas A&M Forest Service reported Wednesday that wildfire activity should remain low to moderate in East, Central, and portions of South Texas, but the dry areas in the Rolling Plains, Cross Timbers, North Texas, and western High Plains may support wildfire activity.
The Texas Fire Danger Map shows a high observed fire danger forecast changing to a moderate forecast through the weekend for Henderson County.
As of now, there are no burn bans in the county, with Ellis County the closest under a ban, but there are 130 counties in the State of Texas currently under a burn ban and the bans seem to be inching closer to East Texas.
With only a slight chance of rain forecasted over the next week, some tips to prevent fires and the spread of them while cutting and baling, as suggested by fire departments are:
• Clean/maintain your round baler
• Keep a Class A (water) fire extinguisher on the baler and tractor
• Cut and bale during the morning or late evening when relative humidity is higher
• Try to avoid cutting or baling if winds gusts are forecasted to be greater than 23 mph
Also, please be aware of the current fire danger or of any burn bans in the county before entering into personal firework activity, as sales begin for those June 24.
If a fire begins, please call 911 as soon as possible as fire departments warn to not wait for it to be out of control before calling.
