Republicans to host inaugural Presidents Dinner

Presidents Day is coming, and we should honor those who lead our country to greatness. The Henderson County Republican Party Inaugural Presidents Dinner, sponsored by Dr. John R. Lowery and Vickie L. Simon, will be Saturday evening, Feb. 5 at The Texan.
Pastor Rafael Cruz, father of United States Senator Ted Cruz, will be the featured speaker. Pastor Cruz was born in Cuba, and later legally immigrated to the United States. His story is one of hard work and great success.
The dinner will start with a VIP reception at 5 p.m. Doors to The Texan will open at 6 p.m., with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m. Dinner choices will be top sirloin steak, chicken supreme, or a vegetarian steak, all with salad, two vegetables, and dessert. There will be a silent auction.
Tickets were originally priced at $75 per person. However, the Party has received two large contributions, as well as several smaller sponsorship. These contributions have allowed the Party to lower the ticket price to $50 per person.
Tickets to the VIP Reception are only available through a sponsorship. Sponsorship starts at $250. Tickets and sponsorship must be purchased by Jan. 28. No tickets will be sold after that date.
"As Henderson County grows over the next few years it is important for us to get more people involved in the Governmental process,” said Brian Brody, Presidents Dinner and Precinct 1A Chairman. “Like President Reagan once said, ‘Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.’ We are excited about the support we have had for this event already.”
Tickets are available on Eventbrite, by going to https://hcrppresidentsdinner2022.eventbrite.com.
If you are interested in a sponsorship, contact Brian Brody by phone at 214-927-5897, or email at bbrody1306@aol.com. If you are interested in getting involved with the Henderson County Republican Party, you can contact Daniel Hunt at 817-913-5044, or hcrpcountychair@gmail.com.
