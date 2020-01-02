The Cedar Creek Republican club will be hosting a Henderson County Republican Forum starting with an open house from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the forum starting promptly at 6 p.m Friday, Jan. 3, at the Henderson County Fair Complex Senior Citizens' Building.
“If you can only attend one political event this primary, this needs to be the one,” sponsors stated.
Every Henderson County republican candidate will be present, plus statewide candidate including Texas House of Representatives and United States Congress.
“One forum, one platform, one event,” the group stated.
Numerous activities will be occurring such as a moderated Q&A session with all candidates, met and greet, drawing for a flag flown over the Capitol and a store for memorabilia. Refreshments will also be available.
If you would like additional information please call 903-681-4315. Henderson County Fair Complex is located at 3356 Hwy 31 E., Athens.
