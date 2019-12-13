The Lone Star Republican Women's club hosted its annual Christmas luncheon Thursday.
A holiday meal was provided along with a beautiful golden ornament presented by the 2019 President Ginger Morton.
New officers were elected and installed by Judge Wade McKinney. Anna Fontana came in as the 2020 President and spoke of her gratitude and excitement to serve in this capacity. Shirley Hornbeck is the new vice president, Sheila Davis is secretary and Lulu Payne has been elected treasurer.
The club also made a bold move with 20 in favor and no opposition for the club to allow men to join. The Lone Star Republican Club will start this as of Jan. 1.
Morton spoke on becoming a 'grassroots' organization and the importance of being actively involved in the club.
Several members spoke highly of her and the amount of growth the club has seen with her presiding.
The next monthly meeting will be at 11:30 a.m, Jan. 9, 2020. If you are interested in being part of this organization please consider attending.
