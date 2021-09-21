In the third in a series of gubernatorial candidates guest speaking at Henderson County Republican Party County Executive Committee meetings, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Allen West will appear in Athens Oct. 4.
A CEC meeting is where the Henderson County Republican Party does its business. The voting members of the CEC are the Precinct Chairs.
Allen West was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia in the same neighborhood where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once preached. He is the third of four generations of military servicemen, all combat veterans, in his family.
West was commissioned through ROTC at the University of Tennessee as a Second Lieutenant (2LT) on July 31, 1982. While with the 1st Infantry Division, he participated in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.
After redeployment from Kuwait, West served as an ROTC instructor at Kansas State University from 1991 to 1994. West was promoted to Major and selected for attendance to the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and graduated in 1997.
West’s culminating assignment to his career was as Battalion Commander of the 2nd Battalion 20th Field Artillery, 4th Infantry Division. He assumed command of this unit on June 6, 2002. He deployed with his unit during the Iraq War in 2003 and continued to command his battalion until his retirement from the Army in 2004 after 22 years of honorable service in defense of the Republic.
"The Party is excited to have Colonel West visit with us," said Daniel Hunt, Henderson County Republican Party Chairman. “We are excited to hear his plans as Governor, and having him hear our concerns.”
The CEC meeting will take place at The Texan – A Landmark Venue in Athens. The address is 209 E. Tyler St. Free parking will be available in the parking lot behind the building. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. Light snacks, water and soft drinks will be provided.
If you are interested in getting involved with the Henderson County Republican Party, you can contact Hunt at 817-913-5044, or hcrpcountychair@gmail.com.
