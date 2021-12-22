The Henderson County Republican Party will host a Ballot Position Drawing at noon Thursday, Dec. 23 at their Headquarters, 207 E. Tyler St. in Athens.
Unopposed candidates are invited to attend, but will not need to draw for a ballot position. This drawing will determine candidates’ position within the listing for their race on the ballot.
The following offices are opposed in the March 2022 Primary:
Justice of the Peace 2
Jamie Fawns
Kevin Pollock
Justice of the Peace 5
Tanya Estes-Norris
Stacey Norman
Henderson County Republican Party Chairman
Daniel Hunt
Larry Pfeifer
