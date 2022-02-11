A year ago, Republican Precinct 1A Chair Brian Brody was tasked by Henderson County Republican Party Chairman Daniel Hunt with arranging and organizing a large, formal banquet bigger than any the county had ever seen. Saturday night, Brody delivered.
The Henderson County Republican Party Inaugural Presidents Dinner, sponsored by Dr. John R. Lowery and Vickie L. Simon, was held at The Texan, and was sold out. Sponsors, donors, elected officials, candidates and local county Party members all gathered to hear the inspirational words of Ted Cruz’ father, Pastor Rafael Cruz, bid on silent auction items, and share dinner and common conservative values.
The dinner was emceed by House District 10 State Representative Brian Harrison. The evening began with a video from U.S. Representative and Candidate for Texas Attorney General Louie Gohmert, introduced by County Chairman Hunt. Rep. Harrison introduced all the elected officials and candidates present. He then talked about the importance of educating oneself on the issues, and then voting.
After dinner was served by the staff from Tilo’s Cuisine, Harrison introduced Pastor Cruz. Cruz gave a very fiery and encouraging presentation that lasted about 25 minutes. Afterwards, by his own choice, he took questions from the 80 attendees.
A silent auction, donations, and t-shirt sales added over $1,000 to the revenue for the evening. The Henderson County Republican Party raised over $6,000 on the night.
"I was very pleased at the turn out and support of our local Republicans for our Inaugural Presidents Dinner," Brody said. “I am looking forward to this event next year and hope I can make it an even greater success.”
“Brian Brody did a great job pulling this event together,” Hunt said. “And, the event will be even bigger next year.”
You can stay up to date on the Henderson County Republican Party by joining their Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/hendersoncountyrepublicans. You can sign up for their monthly eNewsletter using the link on that Facebook group.
If you are interested in getting involved with the Henderson County Republican Party, you can contact Hunt at 817-913-5044, or hcrpcountychair@gmail.com.
