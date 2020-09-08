The Lone Star Republican Club of Henderson County is sponsoring a fundraiser Friday, Sept. 18 through Friday, Oct. 2, with proceeds going to non-profits in the county, such as food banks.
The event is open to everyone.
The fundraiser kicks off with State Representative Keith Bell and his wife attending a wine reception at the Republican Headquarters at 207 E. Tyler St. in Athens, next to the Texan Theater. The reception is from 5 p.m to 8 p.m on Friday, Sept. 18.
Appropriate safety protocols will be observed, such as taking everyone’s temperature as they enter, making face masks available and watching social distancing.
“We opted to do this auction due to the dwindling donations, problems keeping food banks full, or loss of help they typically have to assist the with their operations,” said Harris Johnson, co-chair for the silent auction. “We hope the funds we raise will help alleviate some of the pain.”
Johnson said anyone who would like to bid may do so in person at the Republican Party of Henderson County Headquarters any time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, during the drive.
They can also bid online on the Republican Party of Henderson County Facebook page, which is available 24/7. All bidding will close at 5 p.m. Oct. 2.
Top bidders will be notified Friday, Oct. 9 and items can be picked up at Republican Headquarters.
Johnson said donated items are coming from around the county and as far away as Fort Worth.
“We have so many donated items for the auction by generous merchants and businesses,” he said. “There are some incredible items, including a signed bottle of estate wine from Trump Wineries, an antique bottle opener and $1,500 portrait gift certificate from Park Hill Fine Art Portrait studios.” To see the full list of donated items, visit the Republican Party of Henderson County Facebook page.
Once the bidding opens Sept. 18, Johnson encourages bidders to check back often and see how their bids are holding up.
“The monies gathered will help make your community stronger,” Johnson said.
