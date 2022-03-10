The Lone Star Republican Club invites you to hear the amazing story of war hero and Silver Star Recipient John Wayne Walding at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 17 at Athens Country Club.
Walding served in Afghanistan in 2008 during the battle of Shok Valley, a joint United States-Afghan raid designed to kill or capture Hezb-E-Islami Bulbuddin.
During the fire fight, Walding's leg was nearly severed. The sergeant applied a tourniquet to himself and continued to fight.
After injecting morphine, he used shoelaces to fold and tie his injured leg to his belt, enabling him to move and shoot. The injured Green Beret returned fire for four hours while awaiting rescue.
Walding was awarded the Silver Star for his efforts and bravery. He went on to become the first amputee to graduate Special Forces sniper school.
Although the sacrifice of losing his leg has changed their lives forever, Walding and his family do not let the challenges or painful memories of the battle keep them down. Keeping a positive outlook and living his best life, he honors his brethren who did not come home.
“I really say to everyone that we owe it to the fallen to live well, and that’s something that people need to understand. Guys are still dying. If you don’t try to live every day as precious as it truly is, then it’s a travesty to them,” Walding stated.
Learn more about the speaker at www.johnwaynewalding.com
Hear his amazing story of bravery and survival in person. Tickets are $20 and can be reserved by emailing lpayne0401@gmail.com. RSVP by Monday, March 14. Price includes the buffet. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the speaker will follow dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.