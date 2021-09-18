The Lone Star Republican Club will host Under the Sea Casino Night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Athens Country Club. The cost is $65 per couple or $35 for singles, which includes some gambling chips and a “cruise ship” buffet.
Gamble without losing your shirt at roulette, craps, black jack, slots or bingo. Buy a chance to win a diamond valued at $500.
Guests also can cash in their chips for a chance to win a variety of other prizes, including a 50” TV, a laptop, silver coins and more.
For more information, or to make reservations, contact Lulu Payne at lpayne0401@gmail.com. Cash or checks will also be accepted at the door. The event will have a cash bar.
