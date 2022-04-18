The Lone Star Republican Club will meet at Thursday, April 21 to award four First Responder Scholarships and two Law Enforcement Sponsorships.
District Attorney Jenny Palmer and Sheriff Botie Hillhouse will address the recipients on the importance and rewards of their chosen fields. Both speakers will give a brief update on their offices if time permits.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6 p.m. Please RSVP to Lulu Payne at lpayne0401@gmail.com by Monday, April 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.