The Lone Star Republican Club of Henderson County in Athens announced the recipients of this year’s $1,000 First Responder Scholarships. This year’s recipients are Katelynn Helm, Athens ISD; Cearra Warren, Malakoff ISD; Riley Jackson, Athens Christian Preparatory Academy ACPA, and Emily Mahmoud, Athens ISD.
The funds were generated from the LSRC First Responder Golf Tournament this past year. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to high school seniors of Henderson County who seek higher education in the area of law enforcement, fire services, or medical support.
The scholarship also supports our first responder community by providing scholarships to assist with continuing education. This year the scholarship fund will go to training to support the Crimes against Children Task Force. The recipients are Sgt. Cody Speak of Malakoff and Investigator Joshua Steptoe of Gun Barrel City.
The second annual LSRC First Responder Tournament will be Monday, April 25 at Athens Country Club. The tournament will benefit the LSRC First Responder Scholarship fund. If you would like tournament information or to make a donation, please contact our Tournament Chairperson Bob Ostransky at 903-253-7672.
