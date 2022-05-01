The Lone Star Republican Club held its first scholarship awards dinner last week at the Athens Country Club. This evening is held to recognize first responders in the community and those graduating from high school who will be entering a college program to pursue a career as a first responder.
Last year, a new vision began for the Lone Star Republican Club and they wanted to make a commitment to Henderson County. So they created a scholarship program from the ground up, which began with a golf tournament as a fundraiser for these scholarships.
The scholarship committee was happy to give $1,000 to each of four deserving recipients who have decided to pursue a career in either law enforcement, medical support, or fire services.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse spoke of the excitement he has to see four young adults focusing on a first responder career as he accented the fact that although we are blessed with support in Henderson County, we still need more.
Cearra Warren of Malakoff ISD wants to become a nurse anesthetist and will be attending UT-Tyler in the fall. She said on her application that she was grateful to first responders because of the kindness and skill they showed her brother. During high school, Cearra was active in FFA, enjoys reading to children, cheerleading, and was just named to the TGCA-Academic All Star Basketball team.
Katelynn Helm of Athens ISD wishes to become a K-9 handler and investigator and will be attending Trinity Valley College which matched the scholarship given. Katelynn is the 3rd fastest girl in Texas and is a barrel racer. She says she wants to serve in law enforcement to better the area she lives in.
Riley Jackson attends Athens Christian Preparatory Academy and wants to become an occupational therapist or nurse and will be attending Tarleton State University. Riley was named TAPPS 1A/2As Top 3-point shooter scoring 127 3-pointers, shooting 39% in her senior season.
Emily Mahmoud of Athens ISD wants to go into law enforcement because she wants to help create a safe society. Emily will be attending California State at San Marcos where she will continue to play soccer. She was named District MVP Academic All-Star in soccer last week and was All-District midfielder in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 as well as serving as class president.
Recognition and sponsorship were given to Sergeant Cody Speak of the Malakoff Police Department and Investigator Joshua Steptoe of Gun Barrel City.
These officers will be part of the special Crimes Against Children task force that has begun in Henderson County. The sponsorships will allow the officers to attend a premier conference of its kind in Dallas, providing practical and interactive instruction to those fighting crimes against children and helping children heal.
District Attorney Jenny Palmer told of how when she took office, she knew there was a large problem to tackle. This year already, there have been 91 child victims interviewed in Henderson County.
The task force she is creating will be the first of its kind in the state of Texas and will involve all agencies working together. Palmer said she hopes to have it up by January 2023, where there will be dedicated investigators housed at the advocacy center.
There will also be community involvement and child abuse awareness, mostly encouraged on a single Go Blue day in April, will now be acknowledged all year with programs throughout the county.
District Attorney Palmer closed with a thank you to the Lone Star Republican Club for awarding these scholarships/sponsorships and for their support.
“This is telling first responders that what they do matters,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.