Despite the short filing period following the passing of Precinct 4 Henderson County Commissioner Ken Geeslin, a field of five candidates has filed in the Republican Primary for the unexpired seat.
Republican Chairwoman Betty Holland said the final candidate filed before the deadline on Monday.
The list of filers includes Mark Wade, Jeff Cade, Jim Bob Warren III, Kelly Harris and Mark Richardson.
Holland said the drawing for ballot positions in the contested elections is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at Republican Headquarters on East Tyler Street.
The deadline for the other offices on the ballot was Dec. 9. Commissioner Precinct 1 became open when incumbent Scotty Thomas did not file for a full term. Candidates for the seat are Keith Pryor, Wendy Kinabrew Spivey and Brad Skiles. No Democratic candidate filed for the office.
Other Republican filings submitted by the deadline on Monday include two candidates for Precinct 4 Constable. Incumbent John Floyd is challenged by Josh Rickman.
District Attorney Mark Hall announced he would not seek a second term. Former Assistant DA Jenny Palmer is the lone candidate for the seat.
Several office office holders who filed for new terms are unopposed in March. They include:
• 392nd District Court Judge R. Scott McKee
• Tax Assessor/Collector Peggy Goodall
• County Attorney Clint Davis
• Sheriff Botie Hillhouse
• County Commissioner Pct. 3 Charles "Chuck" McHam
• Constable Pct. 1 Kay Langford
• Constable Pct. 2 Mitch Baker
• Constable Pct. 3 David Grubbs
• Constable Pct. 5 Brad Miers.
In state elections involving Henderson County –
• State Representative District 4 Keith Bell – Republican
• State Representative District 10 Jake Ellzey – Republican
• State Representative District 10 Ryan Pitts – Republican
• State Representative District 10 Robert "Zack" Rader – Republican
In the U.S. Representative District 5 election
• Lance Gooden- Republican
• Don Hill – Republican
• Carolyn Salter – Democrat
