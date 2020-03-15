Henderson County Democratic Chairwoman Kelley Townsend and Republican Chairman Dan Hunt canvassed votes at the Courthouse Annex on Thursday. Both parties agreed to canvass the votes at the same location in a spirit of cooperation by the two who are both at the helm for their first major election cycle.
Republican and Democratic Chairs team up
Services for Leroy Dubberly, 86, of Athens are postponed until a future date. Arrangements pending through Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Dubberly was born May 30, 1933 in Prosper, TX and died February 29, 2020 in Tyler.
