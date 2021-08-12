Every Monday, 5-year-old Hunter Marrinan of Tool looks forward to seeing the sanitation truck and workers. He waves and gives them snacks and energy drinks. This week, James Daniels of Republic Services brought him a toy sanitation truck and hat. Hunter’s mother, Charlotte Marrinan, and Nana, Rhonda Marrinan, said the gifts were appreciated and enjoyed by all.
Republic Services visits biggest fan
From Staff Reports
-
-
