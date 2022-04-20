An anonymous nomination highlighted Republic Services in Athens for always supporting the community by giving back through monetary donations, as well as volunteering. This nomination led to Republic Services being awarded April’s Business of the Month through the Athens Chamber of Commerce.
Republic Services has partnered with almost every organization in the area to make the community better. Most recently, they teamed up with the City of Athens and Keep Athens Beautiful for citizens to help clean up the city and their yards and dispose of it free of charge.
Republic’s blue trucks are a common sight around Henderson County. Last summer, 5-year-old Hunter Marrinan of Tool was brought a toy truck and hat by his favorite sanitation truck and workers. Each Monday, he waves and gives them snacks and energy drinks.
For decades, Republic has been donating money for various projects, sponsoring small and large events, participating in fundraising tournaments and cleanup events around the county.
General Manager, James Murphy is from the Athens area and it was stated in the nomination that he “is always willing to follow his roots and support local.”
They have many employees who have been with the company for decades and retire from them.
Gene Keenon, Manager of Municipal Sales, who has been with the company for almost 30 years, accepted the award and thanked Murphy for his leadership.
