By Mark Archibald – Special to the Athens Daily Review
State Representative Cody Harris (R-Palestine) was appointed to the House Select Committee on Educational Opportunity and Enrichment on June 12 by Speaker of the House Dade Phelan.
Harris who represents Texas’s Eighth District, which includes Navarro and parts of Henderson County, said “I am honored to be selected by the Speaker to serve on this committee.”
The committee has been formed with the intent of considering issues and matters broadly affecting educational opportunities for K-12 students in Texas.
“While the House passed bills to increase funding for our rural schools and reign in testing requirements during the regular legislative session, they never made it through the Senate,” Harris said.
The 15-member committee will be chaired by Rep. Brad Buckley and will expire when the 89th Legislature convenes.
Those on the committee will look to ensure that Texas youths enjoy equal educational opportunity and freedom to obtain a quality education regardless of circumstance. It is also intended to improve educational outcomes for Texas public school students and meaningfully support educators and educational institutions.
The committee will also focus on modernizing assessment and accountability measures for Texas schools’ education K-12 students.
The House Select Committee will be authorized to report on the identification of the current menu of choices available to K-12 students in Texas as well as highlighting options for providing additional educational opportunities to K-12 students.
Harris has a strong commitment to the public school system and has established a reputation for working to help teachers and students alike while protecting conservative values that parents are fighting for.
“As we tackle these and other important issues like teacher pay and school choice, I will continue to fight for the children and parents of House District 8,” said Harris.
Other members of the House Select Committee on Educational Opportunity and Enrichment include: Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, Rep. Trent Ashby, Rep. Keith Bell, Rep. Harold Dutton, Rep. James Frank, Rep. Cole Hefner, Rep. Gina Hinojosa, Rep. Ken King, Rep. Oscar Longoria, Rep. Will Metcalf, Rep. Matt Shaheen, Rep. James Talarico and Rep. Gary VanDeaver.
During the regular session of the 88th Legislature Harris served as chairman of the Local and Consent Calendars Committee and was also appointed to the Agriculture and Livestock Committee, House Administration Committee and Public Education Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.