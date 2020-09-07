Using Census data, Stacker has ranked states based on a percentage of their populations below the Federal Poverty Level.
Texas didn't fare well in the report, ranking as the 13th highest poverty rate among the states. Smith County scored best among the state's counties, with only 2.6% below the poverty line.
Stacker is an organization with a goal of using data to deliver expert stories on news, history, and politics in the U.S. and around the world. The data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2018 American Community five-year estimates.
The study shows Texas with 4,213,938 people living below the poverty line or 15.5% of the state’s population. Anderson County had a rate of 11.8%, ranking No. 141 of the state's 254 counties and better than the state average. The county reported a total of 6,565 below the poverty threshold.
Cherokee County, had 8,878 below the poverty line, accounting for 18.2% of the populations. The county had the No. 71 rate of the 254 counties.
Kaufman County had 15,272 of its residents below the poverty line, accounting for 13%. That ranked 153rd worst in the state.
Navarro County reported 8,655 below the poverty line, for 18.2% of the residents. If was slotted No. 72 among counties for lowest poverty rate.
Henderson County, with a population of about 82,000 had 13,872 below the poverty threshold. With 17.5% below the mark, the county ranked No. 82 for highest poverty rate.
The Federal Poverty Level is an economic measure that is used to decide whether the income level of an individual or family qualifies them for certain federal benefits. In 2019, the FPL threshold for one person under the age of 65 was an annual income of $13,300. The FPL for a family of five with three kids was an annual income of $30,510.
According to Stacker, some say 200% of the federal poverty level is a more realistic figure for covering the cost of basic needs in the United States.
