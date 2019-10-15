When the monthly rent comes due, millions of Americans feel the pinch and Athens residents are no exception according to a report by the chief economist for Apartment List.
Data from the Census American Community Survey shows 50.7% of Athens renters were cost burdened in 2018. That's down slightly from 50.9% the previous year.
The report shows 49.7 % of American renter households were cost-burdened in 2018, a slight increase from the previous year. That represents a slight increase in the cost burden rate over the previous year.
"According to the most commonly accepted measure of housing affordability, a household is considered to be “cost-burdened” if housing costs eat up more than 30 percent of household income." The Apartment List story reports."
Athens had a total of 6.811 renters in 2018, of which 3,451 are cost burdened. The number listed as moderately burdened totaled 1,922, while 1,529 were severely burdened.
The median rent paid in Athens was $750 per month, for a total of $9,000 per year. The median annual income of the renters was $32,583 per year.
In 2017, Athens had 6.753 renters. Of those 19.4% were moderately cost burdened, while 31.5% were listed as severely burdened.
For the years 2014 through 2017, the median gross rent in Athens was $774. Nationwide the cost was $982.
Chris Salviati's report said the data indicates we have a long way to go to ensure that all Americans can comfortably afford the basic human need of housing.
Salviate is a housing economist at Apartment List, where he conducts research on economic trends in the housing market. His report shows that although the rate is below the 2011 peak, the improvement is mainly driven by changes in the market, such an an influx of high-income renter households. Those at the low end have seen their housing costs grow disproportionately fast, while costs for high end earners have fallen.
