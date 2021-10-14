Rep. Brian Harrison, sworn in Tuesday on the State House Floor as Representative for House District 10, announced the filing today of HB 168, the Texas COVID Vaccine Freedom Act, which bans forced COVID vaccines, making it illegal to administer a vaccine without receiving informed consent, and empowering a person to take legal action if coerced.
According to Harrison, many entities within Texas have or are attempting to require COVID-19 vaccinations of Texans against their will. Additionally, the Federal government has committed to mandating vaccination of private citizens.
“This is the boldest, broadest, most legally defensible assertion of individual liberty with respect to medical decisions and against unconstitutional and illegal federal COVID mandates to date,” Harrison stated. “I am honored to be able to use my experience, as President Trump’s Chief of Staff for the Department of Health and Human Services and as an integral leader of the development of Operation Warp Speed as well as COVID-19 treatments, to craft this meaningful solution to allow Texas to lead the nation in fighting vaccine mandates.”
