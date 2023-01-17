State Rep. District 8 Cody Harris will be the featured speaker at the Lone Star Republican Club meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Athens Country Club.
Harris represents half of Henderson County that was previously represented by Rep. Keith Bell before redistricting. Rep. Bell still represents the other portion of Henderson County.
Harris’ life began in Tyler, where he lived until the age of 7.
“My father was a successful real estate developer back in the '70s and '80s,” Harris said in a previous interview. “My mom and dad went bankrupt. So, we went from living in the finest neighborhood in Tyler, in Hollytree, to having nothing.”
To make ends meet, they leased a small tract of land outside Palestine and grew vegetables. At the age of 7, Harris would get up at 5 a.m. to pick produce and then sell it on the side of the road.
“That’s also where I met what East Texas means,” Harris said. “That’s where people we didn’t know, neighbors, and friends of my family from 30 years whom they hadn’t seen, showed up to help us and lend a hand and give us some tips on how to do things.”
Harris graduated Texas A&M with a political science degree and plans to pursue law school, but after finding his wife was pregnant with the first of four children, he obtained his real estate license and chose to enter the family business.
In 2016, he participated in a program called the Texas Agricultural Lifetime Leadership Program where for two years, he traveled the country and then went to China to study agriculture, rural communities, and government policies’ effects on rural communities.
Today, Cody owns Liberty Land and Ranch, which specializes in farm and ranch real estate, management and development. Harris said he decided to run as a state representative to ensure a strong voice in Austin on behalf of rural Texans.
As a State Representative, Harris’ focus is on securing the border, improving public education, protecting farmers and ranchers and private property owner rights, lowering property taxes, shrinking the size of government, and fighting for pro-life and pro-family values.
Due to the massive population growth in the urban areas and other factors, the East Texas House districts all shifted East recently and Henderson County was split between two representatives, Harris and Bell. This shift also meant that Rep. Harris no longer represents Freestone and Hill Counties that he has served for the last four years.
Get to know Rep. Harris and come with any questions you might have for him. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and a meal for $20 will be served at 6 p.m. For any questions or to RSVP, email lpayne0401@gmail.com.
