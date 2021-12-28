State Rep. Keith Bell was in Athens Monday to present a proclamation honoring Dr. Harold Smitson to his children.
"Dr. Smitson was a great philanthropist. He left an amazing legacy in Henderson County," Bell said. "It was my honor to do this."
Dr. Smitson was a renowned radiologist in Athens and East Texas for more than 40 years. He passed away in January 2021.
The proclamation honored Dr. Smitson for "a life that was rich in personal and professional achievements, and memories of his kindness and generosity will forever hold a special place in the hearts of all who knew him."
He was also known as a devoted family man.
"Dr. Smitson took great pride in his children Steffanie, Christopher, Patrick, and Meagan; as the years passed, he had the privilege of seeing his family grow to include 10 beloved grandchildren, Seth, Rose, Amelia, Liam, Sean, Quinn, Willow, Bishop, Sutton, and Benton."
Dr. Smitson's children Steffanie Smitson and Christopher Tinsley were on hand for the presentation. His children Patrick Tinsley and Meagan McLaughlin were unable to attend.
