Henderson County residents are suffering from a housing crisis, in that rent has gone up so much for some that they can’t afford the current living situation they are in or can’t afford a different one. This is also causing others to resort to some unique alternatives.
According to rentdata.org, Fair Market Rent prices in Henderson County for a studio apartment averages $625 per month and goes up to an average of $1,200 for a four-bedroom rental, which are actually on par with the current national average. The increase from last year is only at around 3.75% for most areas in Henderson County, but some areas are seeing higher at around a 7.35% increase.
There has been an increase in the rental market over the last year as consumers have become subject to rising mortgage interest rates and higher home prices. The share of first-time home buyers has fallen to an eight-year low, which also means people are renting longer and home ownership is not as much of a priority for millennials.
Many households are having to re-evaluate their housing expenses which usually takes about 33% of a budget, but has now jumped to as much as 60% of their budget. Others are having to rethink the geographic area where they are going to live because there is nothing within 50 miles of where they currently live.
Some who were renting a home from a landlord had to find a new place because the landlord decided to sell during the housing boom. Other landlords had no choice but to raise the rent because their costs, like property taxes, all went up over the last year.
With more households needing a place to rent but less places available, there is a structural problem in place, especially in the Henderson County area where apartment complexes are few and far between.
Most apartment complexes have waitlists months long, in addition to the rent increase they are charging and most government assisted apartments also have waitlists. One gentleman and his children had to move out of the state because they were unable to find an apartment available under $800.
Motels are also booked with those who need an alternative place to live, but these stays are adding up to higher costs and for one month it can currently run upwards of $1,100.
One local employer had an extra home that was run down and empty and when her employee needed a new place to stay because his rent was going up and he couldn’t afford his motel anymore, they negotiated a good rate with each other in exchange for him doing some repairs on her second home. This mutual exchange has also been done quite a bit for those singles wishing to rent a room in a home with the promise to help on the property.
RV parks have seen an increase in the number of monthly rentals and many are buying recreational vehicles and trailers to downsize and save money with no intention of traveling with it.
Others are searching social media and putting out pleas for help on group pages trying to find less expensive rent or even just an option to rent. In the Henderson County area, this seems to be a popular method which tends to connect a renter and rentee with mutual desires.
To locate rental homes and property other than apartment complexes, it is suggested to drive around and look for homes with “for rent” signs in the yard. Realtors can also be a good resource for rentals, so reach out to ask about rental homes, duplexes, and more.
There are some new apartments and other options being built in Henderson County, but there is still some time before those become available.
While supply is low and demand is high, the likelihood of rental prices going down does not appear to be anywhere in the near future. However, if you are not in a hurry and can take a little time to look around, there may be more options available to you.
If you need further assistance, a great resource for direct information to the local housing authorities and city halls who may be able to help is www.mysection8.org/tx-henderson-county.
