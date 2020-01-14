Johnson Chapel A. M. E. Church in Malakoff will host its Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Gospel Explosion at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, under the leadership of Rev. Keith Ray. All choirs, soloists, praise teams, etc., are invited to come help celebrate the legacy of Dr. King.
The Henderson County Black History Committee will host its Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Candlelight Vigil at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Johnson Chapel A. M. E. Church. The speaker for the evening will be Bishop Richard Washington from the Church of the Living God, PGT in Athens, under the leadership of Eldress Mary Henderson.
Bishop Washington has been a Pastor in San Antonio for 25 years and is currently a member of the Church of the Living God, PGT in Athens.
Bishop Washington was the youngest Bishop ever appointed in the General Assembly and currently serves as the Presiding Bishop of Protocol of the General Assembly Church of the Living God, PGT. He holds a Master of Divinity Degree from Guadeloupe Seminary.
As we approach both of these event one must ask themselves, “Are we remembering Dr. King’s Dream and Does the Dream Still Matter Today?”
As we said goodbye to 2019 and entered into a new decade in 2020, one must think of the period of segregation, fight for equal rights, being judged just because of the your skin color.
Dr. King a Baptist minister, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize and other awards, a Drum Major for peace, justice, equal rights, would be on the march today for equality for the people of color, killings of children and the elderly, gun violence, etc., if Dr. King were alive today, he would still fight for justice and his dream.
Dr. King would say these few words, “I say to you today, my friends, we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a cream. It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream. I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of it creed: “that all men are created equal.”
Dr. King’s words continue to say that his dream is that one day sons of former slaves and former slave owners will sit down together at the table of brotherhood, one day this nation will not judge by the color of ones skin but by the content of their character, etc., that we will be able to speed up that day when all of God’s children white, black, Jews, Gentiles, etc., will be able to join hands and sing the words of the old Negro spiritual, “Free at last! Free at last! Thank God Almighty, we are free at last!”
We as people of all races, ethnic groups, genders, etc., must not let Dr. King’s legacy and dream die; for if we let both of them die, then we are lost.
