As we prepare for Easter weekend, I would like to remind everyone to keep a safe distance from others. Continue to wash your hands frequently, limit your activities outside your home, and follow the rules and guidelines set in place by our Commissioners Court and the CDC.
This is a hard time for many of our businesses. Help them when you can either through curb side services, gift card purchases or phone orders. Remember our churches that cannot have a full congregation. Their bills still have to be paid.
We all face challenges fighting this pandemic. During this time of sacrifice, I know our city will hold strong, fight this together and, after the struggles are over, be better than ever before.
Thank you for reading,
Mayor Monte Montgomery
Remember Social Distancing and Local Businesses
