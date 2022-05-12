The end of the school years means it’s time for the continuation of a tradition. The annual Youth Skills Football Camp at Trinity Valley Community College is scheduled May 31 through June 3.
Boys and girls entering grades first through eighth will have the opportunity to learn from the TVCC coaching staff.
Cost of the camp is $85. Register online at https://tvcc.jotform.com/221293895614968
The registration fee includes instruction, a camp T-shirt and water bottle. Registration will be available at 7:30 a.m. on the first day of camp. Make checks payable to TVCC.
“The camp is something our staff looks forward to each year,” said Sherard Poteete, TVCC head football coach. “We enjoy working with the kids and want to make sure they have a great time. We also understand it’s important they leave with a love of the game and have a better understanding of the skills and fundamentals involved.”
Camp will be conducted on the TVCC practice field, beginning at 8:30 a.m. each day. It will conclude at 11:30 a.m.
All participants will have specialized position coaching by the TVCC football coaching staff. There will be constant activity and drills ensuring participants will never be left unsupervised.
Each camper should be dressed in athletic shorts and cleats. Quarterbacks may want to bring their own football.
Campers are also reminded to drink plenty of fluids. Ice water will be provided, and other drinks and snacks will be available for purchase at a camp store.
For more information, contact the TVCC football office at 903-675-6227.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.