Remember, to vote in the upcoming special election, you must register by April 7. You can register to vote at the Henderson County Elections Office, 201 J East Larkin St. in Athens.
A special election has been called for May 7 to give voters in Athens the option of redistributing the City's sales tax revenue. If approved by voters, the proposition will do the following:
• Sales tax designated for property tax relief increased by 1/8 cent.
• Sales tax designated for general revenue increased by 1/8 cent.
• 4B Economic Development Corporation allocation reduced by 1/4 cent.
This proposal would not change the sales tax amount collected in Athens, it would only change where the money goes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.