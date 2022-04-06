Vote.TIF

Remember, to vote in the upcoming special election, you must register by April 7. You can register to vote at the Henderson County Elections Office, 201 J East Larkin St. in Athens.

A special election has been called for May 7 to give voters in Athens the option of redistributing the City's sales tax revenue. If approved by voters, the proposition will do the following:

• Sales tax designated for property tax relief increased by 1/8 cent.

• Sales tax designated for general revenue increased by 1/8 cent.

• 4B Economic Development Corporation allocation reduced by 1/4 cent.

This proposal would not change the sales tax amount collected in Athens, it would only change where the money goes.

