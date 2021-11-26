The Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays Nov. 26 to Dec. 24.
The annual Red Kettle Campaign is one of the Army’s primary fundraising efforts of the year. Every dollar collected in the red kettles support the wide range of services and programs provided throughout the year right here in Henderson County, including feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, offering emergency financial assistance, providing toys to children, and hosting after-school programs.
While some may think it is still a little early to unpack the holiday decorations, The Salvation Army has been hard at work, planning Christmas programs for several months. Now, as the red kettles are appearing outside stores, and Angel Trees are being set up, volunteers are needed to help ensure men, women and children in need throughout our community experience the joys of Christmas.
For more than 125 years, The Salvation Army’s red kettles have been a symbol of good will during the holiday season.
“Last year, we implemented an online tool for volunteers to sign-up,” said Leslie Saunders of The Salvation Army. “We are excited to offer this again for the 2021 season.
Visit www.RegisterToRing.com and simply select the location, date and time you would like to ring. You can split a shift with a friend or sign up as a group. Individuals, families, groups of friends or co-workers, and church groups are all welcome.
"All the funds raised in Henderson County STAY in Henderson County,” Saunders stated .
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need.
The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit.
For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.