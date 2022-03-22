The Henderson County HELP Center and Maggie's House Child Advocacy Center invite you and your teams to the second annual Shoot Out Child Abuse Shotgun Shoot at 5H Shooting Sports Saturday, April 23 in Frankston.
This event begins at 9 a.m. with lunch at noon, live auction at 1 p.m. and awards at 2 p.m. It engages sporting and outdoor enthusiasts in Henderson County to help provide hope and healing for the smallest voices of abuse and neglect.
Along with competing in a friendly and challenging 12-station clay-shooting tournament and a five stand event, sponsors and their guests will also enjoy a catered lunch and exclusive access to a live and silent auction packages for shotgun enthusiasts.
This event includes a Sporting Clays Shotgun Course and Five Stand. The cost is $125 per person for each four-person team.
Awards will be given for the top three teams, top male, top female, and top youth.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided to shooters. Lunch for non-shooters is $15.
Register at 903-675-4357 or online at www.eventbrite.com by searching Henderson County HELP Center and Maggie's House - Shoot Out Child Abuse Shotgun Shoot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.