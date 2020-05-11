The Region C Regional Water Planning Group has set a public hearing on the Year 2021 plan
for May 26.
The plan updates the document produced in 2016 and includes data concerning water demand, water sources and ecological issues for the Region C area which includes most of Hender-son County. The region also includes Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Freestone, Fannin, Grayson, Henderson, Jack, Kaufman, Navarro, Parker, Rockwall, Tar-rant and Wise Counties.
Region C is the most populous of the 16 regional planning areas, making up approximately a quarter of the State’s population. Region C’s total population is projected to nearly double from 7.6 million in 2020 to 14.7 million by 2070. The report shows projected water usage for the counties through 2070.
Henderson County's projected total for 2020 was 14.326 acre feet. That is expected to increase to 15,058 by 2020. At the end of the 50 year period in 2070, the projected total is 24,847 acre feet.
More than half of the county's 2020 usage will be for municipal water supplies, a total of 7,354 acre feet.
Water demand estimates for Henderson County have been adjusted since the 2016 report. The county is expected to use 1,870 acre feet less in 2030 than the previous projection. For 2070 the projection has been decreased by 7,555 acre feet.
The largest population served by a water supplier doing business in Henderson County is the East Cedar Creek Freshwater Supply Dist-rict with a total of 20,100. The West Cedar Creek Municipal Water Supply Corporation serves a population of 13,963. The Athens Municipal Water Authority area includes a population of 14,241. The City of Athens purchases treated water from AMWA for its customers.
The report shows the costs of the water management strategies recommended for the water user groups and wholesale water providers who have the majority of their demand located in Henderson County. The projected capital costs are $24.6 million. The majority of the future supplies needed to meet demands within Henderson County are projected to come through additional groundwater and indirect reuse to Lake Athens.
The May 26 public hearing, from 2 to 4 p.m., will be conducted by telephone pursuant to the orders of the Texas Governor regarding public gatherings. Following a brief presentation, public comment may be delivered. The telephone numbers are 972-636-4201 and 800-717-4201. The access code to be entered when prompted is 7673037#.
The Planning Group will accept written comments through 5 p.m. Monday, July 27, and will accept verbal comments addressing the IPP during the public hearing teleconference. Written comments, questions or requests for additional information should be directed to:
J. Kevin Ward, RCWPG Chair c/o Trinity River Authority P.O. Box 60 Arlington, Texas 76004. 817-467-4343 regioncwpg@trinityra.org
