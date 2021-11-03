The second annual Reeling in the Cure Bass Tournament was a huge success, bringing in $15,657.57 with great food, entertainment, a great cause and great fishing on the amazing Cedar Creek Lake.
Event Coordinator Misty Schmidt was moved to tears over the tremendous support. The tournament awarded $13,963 in prize money.
"Thank you to all of our sponsors, donors, my team, participants, and those that came out to help support this cause," Schmidt stated.
Around 45 boats launched at safe light to start a day of fishing. Most of them are men with some being co-ed teams. That is a common misconception, Pink Fishing is not a women's fishing tournament. It is about men and women coming together for a cause. Most of the winners were men.
Local singing sensation Kadie Lynn sang for the crowd during lunch and the weigh in. The event ended with the raffles and winners being announced.
First place went to Tommy Hulsey, Jr. and Justin Garnett, finishing with 26.58 lbs., winning $4,000 sponsored by Galleria Chevrolet. Garnett also won Big Bass at 7.48 lbs. He won an additional $1,500 from Miller Facility Services and ibass 360.
Second place was awarded to Clayton Pass and Jacob Dowd, finishing with 17.23 lbs and was awarded $3,000 sponsored by Miller Facility Services.
Third was taken by Cebo and Colten Smith with 16.65 lbs. Miller Facility Services $2,000.
Fourth went to Danny Ramsey and Jennifer Hughes with 16 lbs, they received $1,000 sponsored by Miller Facility Services.
"Jennifer Hughes is currently battling cancer and they donated their winnings back," Schmidt stated.
More than $10,000 in prize money distributed last year at the inaugural event. With that money, Pink Fishing Inc. was able to assist an Athens local as their first recipient.
For more information, contact Schmidt at OneTXfishingal@gmail.com. Visit the second annual Reeling in the Cure Event Page on Facebook to see a full list of sponsors.
