Pink Fishing – Reeling in the Cure is back again for the third year to raise funds to help provide support for those in active treatment of breast cancer, which includes four Henderson County residents recently.
This Bass Tournament awards cash and plaque prizes and will take place beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at The Cove Event Center at Shiloh on the Lake.
Not only will this be a fishing tournament, but organizers encourage families to come out as well to partake in live music by Kadie Lynn and food from Casey’s BBQ.
There will be a boat/vehicle wrap raffled, which was donated by Par 3 Wraps, Decals & Signs. There will also be a Ron Speed Jr Adventures guided fishing trip in Mexico that will be auctioned.
Sponsors for the event include East Texas Door Co., Athens Daily Review, iBass360, and Shelli Nicole Photography. Monetary prizes are sponsored by Galleria Chevrolet, Lake Country Outfitters, Biomerics, and Richmond Communications Group, Inc.
Pink Fishing, Inc. works with communities including homeless shelters and medical clinics to inspire and empower people affected by breast cancer to achieve immediate and lasting change in their lives through assistance with medical co-pays, care packages, and emotional and spiritual support. The Christian model that it follows is open to anyone who is going through active treatment for breast cancer.
The local chapter of this organization has been able to help four Henderson County residents and two more look to be approved very soon. Pink Fishing’s goal is that no one travels through the cancer journey alone.
To enter the tournament, bring $225 cash on the morning of the event to Shiloh, located at 14638 Travis Pkwy in Malakoff.
To join or sponsor the tournament, or for more information about this organization, contact Misty Schmidt at 903-910-0359.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.