The Henderson County Commissioners Court voted Friday to accept the redistricting maps officials have been working on for several weeks.
The three separate maps were for commissioners precincts, justice of the peace and constable precincts and election precinct boundaries.
“It’s phenomenal where we have gotten in so short a time,” County Judge Wade McKinney said. “We are in so much better shape than so many of the other counties due to one reason or another.”
He thanked the party chairs and county officials for their work and cooperation during the once-a-decade process.
County Democratic Party Chairman Michael Fladmark, of Tool, spoke during the public hearing on the maps and also commended those who had worked on the plan.
“I am in support of the changes and would have you all know that at this point,” he said.
McKinney said the county is required, during redistricting, to ensure to the greatest degree possible that each person’s vote is counted equally.
“And given that, each commissioner’s precinct must be as close as they can within a 10% deviation from the largest to the smallest,” he said.
The population growth in Precinct 2 was such that it threw the county out of balance. Precinct 1, although larger in area, had the smallest population. The difference in population of the two was more than 11%.
“We were very fortunate in that we were able to address this problem in areas with population density,” McKinney said.
The redrawn Texas House District lines caused much of the county’s concern during the redistricting process. Most of the county’s population is in District 4, which only accounts for about one-third of the the county’s land mass. The largest portion of the county on the map is in District 8, and is far less densely populated.
McKinney said the county also had to keep its voting districts within a certain population span, with none to exceed 5,000.
“Our ideal value, if every voting district was the same, we would have 3,043 people in each district,” he said. “Of course, you can not have it that way due to geographical issues, such as how Districts 4 and 8 were laid out.
McKinney said this is the first year since 1970 that political districts in the state have not had to receive prior clearance from the U.S. Justice Department. The county will continue to build a case file concerning the redistricting to be prepared for any challenge that might arise.
The maps were approved just in time for the county to begin filing for the March Democratic and Republican Primaries. The filing window is open until Dec. 13.
Commissioners also approved the canvass of votes from the Nov. 2 Constitutional Amendment Election.
