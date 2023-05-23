Men and boys of all ages will be wearing red heels this Saturday, May 27 - most with duct tape to assure they stay on, during the 11th Annual Walk A Mile in Her Shoes event. The East Texas Crisis Center in Athens brings this event to the Athens square to raise awareness about the causes, effects, and solutions of sexual assault against women.
The old saying "You can't understand another person's experience until you've walked a mile in their shoes,” is the literal meaning behind this public statement of listening, learning, talking, and commitment.
Many men, including some from the Athens and Chandler Police Departments, will pop on a pair of red heels at various heights and walk around the courthouse four times in about 15 minutes to equal a mile. Those with some energy left will then compete in a 50-yard dash, which was won by an Athens Firefighter last year.
Many businesses also have teams that compete to raise money while they walk and this year’s event should prove just as competitive as in years past.
Fun awards are also given for Best Dressed, Best Strut, and the Best Legs Award has been given to Jon Damm for the last nine years. Two Danes Productions always donates their talents to keep the energy level going with great music and banter.
While it’s not easy walking in these shoes, the men all say it's fun and it gets the community to talk about something that is difficult to talk about, gender relations and sexual violence and it demonstrates that men are willing and able to be courageous partners with women in making the world a safer place.
All proceeds from the walk will benefit victims of family violence and sexual assault in Henderson County and last year, Della Cooper, director of outreach for ETCC, closed the walk with a sincere appreciation for those participating and sponsoring “the fun event, but for a very serious cause.”
Come cheer on these men and donate for a good cause at 9 a.m. Saturday morning on the northwest corner of the square then stay downtown all day for the 92nd Old Fiddlers Reunion.
