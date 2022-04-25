The American Red Cross is known for helping people in distress and will now have a greater presence in Henderson County with a team and vehicle dedicated to the county.
The local supervisor is Stacey Killough and the team consists of Mike Killough, Nicole Wilson, Bobby Simmons, Cindy Hagat, Charles Noe, Shelly Karnes, Janet Craig and Marie Merrick.
According to the supervisor many volunteer fire departments use the Red Cross for water, snacks and coffee to help the firefighters during structure fires and events that may be longer than a few hours. Recently, four of Henderson County’s ARC members helped the residents of Eastland County during a 55,000 acre fire.
“The American Red Cross is here for our citizens as well as any community that may need us.
North 19 Fire and Rescue has opened its arms to the American Red Cross on multiple levels. The department is allowing Red Cross to use the station for supplies.
“They have told us that if we needed one of their apparatus to run a call, help ourselves,” Stacey Killough said. “We can not thank them enough for all their support. Four of the ARC Henderson County members also serve with the North 19 department.
“I am very pleased to support them in all they do,” said Chief Bob Morris of North 19 Fire.
“In the past years, Red Cross has been at several scenes that we were involved in and have been most supportive and helpful to the home owners during their time of need. It’s a blessing to the community.”
