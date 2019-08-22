With work done on the Courthouse Annex roof, a major repair of the Henderson County records building on Larkin Street began this week.
"We just finished the roof on the annex, which came in for about $101,000," County Judge Wade McKinney said. "The old jail came in at about $52,000. The JP 5 building was about $39,000."
Workers were on top of the building commonly known as the "old jail" on Wednesday morning. The building served as the county jail from the late 20s to early 90s. It now is a place to store county records and is also home of the Henderson County Historical Commission.
Criteria the county uses in choosing the roofers include, the quality of the product, adherence to specifications, the vendor being able to do the job in a timely manner and finally, price. The process used to fix the roofs consists of covering over the existing material with sprayed material.
"This was that polyurethane foam, we've used it on several buildings," McKinney said.
On June 4, Commissioners Court awarded a bid for roof work on the Courthouse Annex and the records building. The bid chosen was almost $50,000 less than the $200,000 budgeted for the project.
Insulated Roofing was awarded the bid.
After the records building is complete, the county will focus on the Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Building. McKinney said roofing the facility in Malakoff is long overdue. On July 23, Commissioners awarded the Precinct 5 bid to Insulated Roofing Contractors.
About five years ago, The Commissioners picked Alpha Contracting Services at a price of $172,000 to perform a complete replacement of the Judicial Center roof, and a replacement of a portion of the roof at the Annex.
